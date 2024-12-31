PM Congratulates New Year Honours Recipients

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has congratulated the recipients of the 2025 New Year Honours list.

The list includes three Dames and three Knights.

The founder of KidsCan, Julie Chapman, becomes a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to children and the community.

“Dame Julie Chapman’s important work with children in poverty is supporting 60,000 children in 1,100 schools and early childhood centres each year. Her Trust has provided food, clothing and health needs for these children to support their education.

“She has dedicated her life to others through the founding of the KidsCan Trust and the Pets’ Refuge, which takes in pets caught up in domestic violence. Her work with numerous other charities including Women’s Refuge and Victim Support has made New Zealand a kinder place for our most vulnerable,” says Mr Luxon.

Ingrid Collins of Ngāti Porou becomes a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, business and health governance.

“Dame Ingrid Collins has contributed 50 years of governance to Whangara B5 and has been Chair of the Whangara Farms partnership since inception in 2006. It is regarded as an exemplar of best practice, sustainability and innovation for Māori land development. Her contribution is significant.”

Lydio Ko also becomes a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“There is no more successful New Zealand golfer than Dame Lydia Ko. She was such a trailblazer that, aged 27, she was the youngest player ever inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame. Her list of successes is unprecedented, and New Zealand is extremely proud of her.”

Three Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit have been appointed this year.

They are Sir John Gallagher, Sir Ted Manson, and Sir Peter Skelton.

“The appointment of Sir John Gallagher reflects his continued service as a philanthropist, a community leader and as major shareholder and director of Gallagher Holdings. His service to Habitat for Humanity spans 25 years and the Gallagher Charitable Trust continues to benefit the community. The Waikato, and New Zealand, have benefited greatly from the Gallagher family’s service,” says Mr Luxon.

Another huge contributor to the community through philanthropic service is Sir Ted Manson, recognised for his charitable work.

“Through his company TCLM, he provides vans for schools to enable thousands of students to participate in excursions. He established the School Ready Programme which provides targeted teaching resources for new entrant classes, with the aim of lifting children’s social and learning skills. He pioneered in-school counselling and wellbeing services, currently provided in 10 schools for more than 4,500 students, and seeing a dramatic improvement in school attendance, discipline and academic results. New Zealand needs more outstanding citizens such as Sir Ted,” says Mr Luxon.

Honorary Professor Sir Peter Skelton is recognised for his work in environmental law.

“Sir Peter has been a key player in the development of Christchurch’s post-earthquake Land Use Recovery Plan and has been heavily involved in the Canterbury Water Strategy. He was also instrumental in establishing the Resource Management Law Association in New Zealand. Sir Peter’s contribution is rightfully acknowledged,” says Mr Luxon.

“I would also like to make special mention that this Honours list includes some of those who fought for others who suffered abuse in care. The courage it takes to fight for justice after suffering so much themselves is not only deserving of an honour but needs acknowledging.”

New Zealand’s three new Dames and three new Knights are among 190 recipients included on this Honours list.

“Every single one of those who received an honour today represents remarkable service to New Zealand.

“Whilst I cannot name every person included on this Honours list, I thank them for their service. New Zealand is a better place for their contributions,” says Mr Luxon.

