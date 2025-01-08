ACT Helps Kiwis Make Voices Heard For Equal Rights

“The ACT Party has made a submission to the Justice Select Committee in support of the Treaty Principles Bill, joined by tens of thousands of New Zealanders who shared their views through ACT’s submission tool,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This bill stands for universal suffrage and equality before the law - principles that are fundamental to New Zealand’s democratic tradition and consistent with the text of the Treaty itself. Dividing people based on ancestry has never been a path to success.

“New Zealanders have finally been given a voice in an important conversation that they have been locked out of for too long. Alongside those who submitted through ACT’s tool, thousands more made submissions directly through Parliament’s website, contributing thoughtful and compelling arguments. The calibre of submissions from New Zealanders like Elizabeth Rata, Ruth Richardson, and Tim Wikiriwhi demonstrates the depth of thought and passion behind the movement for equal rights.

“To oppose the Treaty Principles Bill is to support Labour’s continued march toward separate political rights for New Zealanders based on ancestry. This is a critical moment to uphold the values of fairness and equality that unite us as a country.

“I want to thank everyone who has stood alongside ACT in favour of equal rights for all New Zealanders.”

