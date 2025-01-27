Housing Minister Opens New Epuni Development

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Housing

The opening of Kāinga Ora’s development of 134 homes in Epuni, Lower Hutt will provide much-needed social housing for Hutt families, Housing Minister Chris Bishop says.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for social housing on Kāinga Ora’s Epuni site ever since the old earthquake-prone housing was demolished in 2015. I was pleased when the new Epuni development was announced by the previous National Government in 2017, and even more pleased to formally open the new homes today,” Mr Bishop says.

“This development, which will also include 30 affordable homes in partnership with Hutt City Council’s housing agency Urban Plus, more than triples the original number of homes on this site. It’s a sensible place for medium density housing, close to train stations, bus routes, schools and local shops.

“The development features a mix of one-bedroom apartments, accessible homes, and larger family homes to house Kāinga Ora tenants, as well as the affordable homes.

“I am pleased to see the support of the local community has given this project. Epuni School, Hutt City Council, and the Takiri Mai te Ata Whānau Ora Collective have worked with Kāinga Ora to ensure the development will lead to a strong community. Tākiri Mai te Ata will provide onsite support for tenants, including financial mentoring, health services, and mental health support.

“Today’s formal opening of this social housing development is another step forward as we work to end New Zealand’s housing crisis. Last week the Government announced that it had achieved its target to reduce households in emergency housing motels by 75% five years early, and under this Government the social housing waitlist has reduced by about 4,000. There is still a long way to go, but we are making good progress.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

