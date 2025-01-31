Business Confidence Signals Progress

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister for Economic Growth

Business confidence remains very high and shows the economy is on track to improve, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis says.

“The latest ANZ Business Outlook survey, released yesterday, shows business confidence and expected own activity are ‘still both very high’.”

The survey reports business confidence fell eight points to +54 in January, while expected own activity eased four points to +46.

ANZ summarises the business confidence change between months as “easing, but still extremely high”.

“This is another sign that the business outlook is on the right track. I’m pleased to see businesses feel more confident about the economy,” Nicola Willis says.

“I know New Zealanders have been doing it tough. Many have suffered through a high cost of living and sky-high interest rates.

“This survey result, along with NZIER’s this month, shows things are set to get better.

“New Zealanders are impatient for that change, and so am I. That’s why I am focused on driving economic growth to go further and faster.

“We’ve already had positive progress with inflation under control and interest rates finally coming down. The fact that firms expect an increase in their own activity is a sign of future economic growth.

“Economic growth means more and better-paying jobs for Kiwis and creates community wealth, bringing in the revenue we need to pay for the world-class infrastructure, health and education services New Zealanders deserve.

“That is where we are heading.”

