First Plunket Site Begins Delivering Childhood Immunisations

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

From today, Plunket in Whāngarei will be offering childhood immunisations – the first of up to 27 sites nationwide, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

The investment of $1 million into the pilot, announced in October 2024, was made possible due to the Government’s record $16.68 billion investment in health. It will allow Plunket to deliver vaccinations alongside in-clinic Well Child visits, at dedicated immunisations clinics, at community events, and eventually in homes.

“Improving childhood immunisation rates is a priority for the Government. Having established immunisation services across the country is an important step in increasing access and reducing barriers.

“The Government knows that immunisations are a critical tool in protecting children from serious, preventable diseases such as whooping cough (pertussis), which has worryingly already hospitalised a number of babies so far this year.

“Our Government’s health targets are critical to ensuring that all New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare services. This new service will support our target of 95 per cent of children being fully vaccinated by 24 months of age, setting them up for a healthy start in life.

“By upskilling the existing workforce and catching those in the system who may not be able to access their general practice or aren’t enrolled, we’ll be able to boost childhood immunisations in areas where vaccine coverage is particularly low,” Mr Brown says.

This initiative to boost the vaccination workforce is in addition to the $50 million investment over two years for Hauora Māori providers to deliver additional vaccinations. The pilot runs until June 2026.

