Deputy PM To Visit Middle East And North Asia

Monday, 17 February 2025, 4:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Minister for Racing

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will travel to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Mongolia, and the Republic of Korea later this week.

“New Zealand enjoys long-standing and valued relationships with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both highly influential actors in their region. The visit will focus on building on economic growth opportunities, as well as discussing Middle East issues,” Mr Peters says.

In Riyadh, Mr Peters will also attend the 2025 Saudi Cup – one of the world’s richest horse race meetings, where he will meet with potential investors in the New Zealand racing sector.

He will also attend Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker’s world heavyweight IBF title challenge against Briton Daniel Dubois, with the bout attracting global attention.

“Saudi Arabia is expanding investment in foreign bloodstock markets, and we will explore interest in New Zealand which could have significant growth potential for our racing sector.

“And Joseph Parker’s world heavyweight title bout is a unique opportunity to capitalise on promoting New Zealand in the sporting and commercial sectors in the Middle East,” Mr Peters says.

In Beijing, Mr Peters will hold talks with senior Chinese leaders, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This will continue a personal connection with China by Mr Peters spanning four decades.

“China is one of New Zealand’s most significant and complex relationships, encompassing important trade, people-to-people, and cultural connections. We intend to maintain regular high-level political dialogue with China,” Mr Peters says.

“We will discuss the bilateral relationship, as well as Pacific, regional, and global issues of interest to both countries.”

Mr Peters will then travel on to Ulaanbaatar, where he will discuss areas of cooperation in agriculture and tourism, as well as mark the 50th anniversary of New Zealand’s diplomatic relations with Mongolia.

Mr Peters will also visit Seoul to meet Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and look at economic opportunities for New Zealand.

Mr Peters departs New Zealand on 20 February and returns on 2 March.

