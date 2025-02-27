Going For Growth: Multi-Million Dollar Benefits Possible For Farmers And Growers

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Food Safety

Regulation Minister David Seymour, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard have today released the Ministry for Regulation’s recommendations to cut red tape on products used by the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

“HSNO and ACVM products used to manage animals and plants like veterinary medicines and agrichemicals are absolutely critical for farmers and growers. Technological developments in these products can be the difference between surviving, or thriving,” Mr Seymour says.

“Some farmers and growers told us they had waited over five years for their applications for new products to be approved by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). That’s completely unacceptable and it’s costing the economy millions in lost productivity.

“The Government is cutting red tape to ensure farmers and growers can quickly access the high-quality products they need so we can grow the economy.

“Faster access to new products for farmers and growers will lift primary sector productivity and growth.

“The review found that halving approval times for new products is estimated to generate benefits of $272 million over 20 years for New Zealand farmers and growers.

“Cabinet has accepted all 16 recommendations, including:

· Setting targets to accelerate assessments and reduce application queues

· Increasing the use of HSNO rapid pathways, ACVM registration exemptions and self-assessments for appropriate applications

· Reducing ACVM efficacy requirements for inhibitors to the minimum required to manage risk

· Using international regulators’ assessments to save time

· Exploring a strategic pathway for priority products

· Updating EPA’s outdated risk assessment models.

Minister for the Environment Penny Simmonds says the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has already been working to improve the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) system.

“This has included looking to appoint additional staff in the hazardous substances applications area, creating a prioritisation framework for the approval queue and developing new group standards for low-risk hazardous substances,” Minister Simmonds says.

“These are good first steps to help achieve some of the review recommendations, and I expect improvements to continue at pace.”

Minister for Food Safety Andrew Hoggard says the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will be addressing review recommendations as part of a wider Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines (ACVM) Modernisation work programme.

“Eight out of the 13 recommendations that are applicable to MPI are already in progress or can start now,” Minister Hoggard says.

“MPI has been extremely proactive, working alongside the Ministry for Regulation to start work on the recommendations and I look forward to seeing further progress this year.”

The Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review ran from August to December 2024. The review was of the approval process for new agricultural and horticultural products and was triggered by concern that additional regulatory burden on these products was worsening New Zealand’s international competitiveness.

Notes:

Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review Report: https://www.regulation.govt.nz/assets/Publication-Documents/Agricultural-Horticultural-Products-Regulatory-Review-full-report.pdf

Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review Summary Report: https://www.regulation.govt.nz/assets/Publication-Documents/Agricultural-Horticultural-Products-Regulatory-Review-summary-report.pdf

Agricultural and Horticultural Products Regulatory Review Summary of

Engagement https://www.regulation.govt.nz/assets/Publication-Documents/Agricultural-Horticultural-Products-Regulatory-Review-summary-engagement.pdf

Sense Partners Scenario analysis of economic impacts: https://www.regulation.govt.nz/assets/Publication-Documents/Agricultural-Horticultural-Products-Regulatory-Review-scenario-analysis.pdf

Other information about the review can be found on the Ministry for Regulation's website: Agricultural and horticultural products regulatory review | Ministry for Regulation cultural Products Regulatory Review – briefings to joint Ministers

All information can be found in the 'Our publications' section of the Ministry for Regulation's website here: https://www.regulation.govt.nz/about-us/our-publications/

