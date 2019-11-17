Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall arrive in NZ

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall arrive in New Zealand

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in New Zealand for their week-long visit to the country.

Their Royal Highnesses landed at Base Auckland at Whenuapai this afternoon.

The Prince and Duchess were greeted by the Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy.

This is their third joint visit to New Zealand and first in four years. Their Royal Highnesses will travel to the Bay of Islands, including the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Christchurch and Kaikōura.

The public will get the opportunity to see The Prince and The Duchess in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on Tuesday 19 November; Christchurch Cathedral Square on Friday 22 November; and The Prince of Wales will visit Kaikōura on Saturday 23 November.

Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Wednesday 20 November.

During their visit The Prince and The Duchess will visit programmes and organisations working in areas they are committed to supporting. The Prince will focus on environmental issues, with particular emphasis on tackling plastic waste. The Duchess will continue her commitment to supporting women who have suffered from domestic violence by highlighting the work of organisations in this field, as well as those that encourage active ageing.

The following events are scheduled for tomorrow.

Morning – Wreath laying ceremony at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park (The Prince and The Duchess)

The Mt Roskill War Memorial cairn was erected in 1958, to complement the existing War Memorial Hall. The cairn is made of New Zealand granite, from Coromandel. The Mt Roskill War Memorial Park underwent a renovation in 2015 for the Centenary of World War 1. In 2016 a memorial was erected in the park to acknowledge men from Niue who fought with the 3rd Māori Contingent in World War 1. The majority of Auckland’s Niuean community can trace their ancestry back to these men.

The ceremony will commence with a drum roll and the New Zealand National Anthem will be sung before His Royal Highness lays a wreath. After pausing for a moment of reflection, the Last Post will sound, the New Zealand and Niuean flags will be lowered to half mast and the call to remembrance will be read. A minute’s silence will follow. Their Royal Highnesses will learn of the experience of Niuean soldiers who served during World War I and Her Royal Highness will place a floral tribute on the memorial. Their Royal Highnesses will be introduced to Ode Readers and gathered veterans before departing.

Morning – Visit to Wesley Community Centre (The Prince and The Duchess)

Their Royal Highnesses will view a number of traditional dance performances, tour the premises and meet groups that use the centre and represent a wide cross-section of the community.

Afternoon - Critical Design visit (The Prince)

Critical Design is a Social Enterprise focused on achieving environmental sustainability through waste reduction and creating local employment opportunities. It uses innovative technology to turn plastic waste into material that can be used to manufacture other products. The Prince will meet staff and view a presentation and display on the waste problem and Critical Design’s solutions. His Royal Highness will proceed into the design workshop to walk through the recycling process.

Afternoon - The Hunting Lodge (The Prince and The Duchess)

Their Royal Highnesses will join a gathering to celebrate sustainable produce with local food producers and members of the local community.

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will tour the vineyard and the gardens where they will hear the story of the ‘Paddock to Table’ approach of the Hunting Lodge. They will then view New Zealand’s first Sauvignon Blanc Vines and learn of the history of wine in the region. They will visit various food and wine stations set up by local food producers and wine makers and conclude the visit by making their own blend.

Afternoon - Presentation of Queen’s Colour at Base Whenuapai (Prince and Duchess)

The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Edinburgh are Marshals of the RNZAF. A Colour is the highest honour which the Sovereign can bestow. During the 1953-54 Royal Tour of New Zealand, Queen Elizabeth II personally presented her Colour to the RNZAF. The presentation was made at Whenuapai during a ceremonial parade on 28 December 1953. As the Colour is now worn, a replacement has been received and is to be formally presented.

Their Royal Highnesses will be greeted on the parade ground by Air Vice Marshal Andrew Clark (Chief of Air Force) who will introduce Their Royal Highnesses to other members of the RNZAF. Elements of the Pōwhiri will be explained to Their Royal Highnesses and His Royal Highness will participate in the Wero (Challenge) after which Their Royal Highnesses will be invited to hongi. His Royal Highness will take the Royal Salute, inspect the Guard of Honour and as Marshal of the RNZAF, will oversee the consecration and presentation of the Colour.

Afternoon - Queen’s Colour Reception at Base Whenuapai (Prince and Duchess)

Their Royal Highnesses will meet service personnel and their families at a small reception.

The rest of the programme is outlined below:-

Tuesday 19 November – Auckland

Morning

Official ceremony of welcome at Government House for The Prince and The Duchess

Official meeting between The Prince of Wales and the Leader of the Opposition, Simon Bridges

Official meeting between The Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern

The Duchess of Cornwall visits Shine

Shine is an acronym that stands for Safer Homes in New Zealand Everyday. It was founded in 1990 and has grown to become a leading New Zealand specialist domestic violence service provider.

Afternoon

The Prince of Wales visits Sea Cleaners premises and then travels by boat to Viaduct Harbour

Sea Cleaners is a non-profit organisation with the goal of preserving New Zealand’s coastline for the benefit of marine life and the enjoyment of all users.

The Prince and Duchess visit Viaduct Harbour in Auckland and visit Emirates Team New Zealand

The Duchess attends a Women of the World Think-In at Government House

Women of the World is a global movement, of which Her Royal Highness is President, launched in London in 2010, celebrating women and girls and looking at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential.

The Prince attends a Prince’s Trust New Zealand tea at Mantells in Mount Eden

Evening

The Prince and The Duchess attend a reception at Government House hosted by the Governor General

Wednesday 20 November – Bay of Islands

Afternoon

The Prince and The Duchess visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The Prince attends a Prince’s Trust event at Queenstown Resort College’s Tai Tokerau campus

The Duchess visits Kerikeri Primary School

The Prince of Wales visits Paihia fire station

Thursday 21 November – No public engagements

Friday 22 November – Christchurch

Morning

The Prince and The Duchess visit Tuahiwi Marae

Afternoon

The Prince and The Duchess visit Cashmere High school

The Prince attends a reception at Tūranga Library for the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project

The Duchess attends a Royal Commonwealth Society young writers’ workshop at Tūranga Library

The Prince inspects Christ Church Cathedral

The Prince and The Duchess take part in a public walk in Cathedral Square

The Duchess visits the Salvation Army for a series of Active Elderly events

The Duchess will meet people involved in three programmes in the Christchurch area designed to support elderly people to be healthy and socially engaged and connected with the wider community.

The Prince gives the state of the environment address at Lincoln University



Saturday 23 November – Christchurch / Kaikōura

Morning

The Duchess visits the Battered Women’s Trust, Christchurch

The Battered Women’s Trust is a not for profit organisation dedicated to supporting families to live violence free.

The Duchess visits the Botanic Gardens, Christchurch

Afternoon

The Prince visits Takahanga Marae, Kaikōura

The Prince takes part in a public walk in Kaikōura

The Prince attends The Future is Bright event at Kaikōura Memorial Hall

The Prince visits the Hutton’s Shearwater site, Kaikōura

The Prince departs Kaikōura





