Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Harvest photographic exhibition highlights seasonal workers

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Each year hundreds of seasonal workers come to Hawke’s Bay to harvest the horticulture and viticulture crops the region is renowned for.

Hailing from as many as 16 different countries, their presence has made an indelible mark on Hawke’s Bay’s landscape, the flavour of which has been captured by local photographer Richard Brimer for his new exhibition – Harvest.

More than 200 people packed out the exhibition’s opening at Hastings City Art Gallery last Friday, both to view the works and also to hear from Brimer himself about his motivation to produce these empathetic works.

He has photographed multiple harvests, drawn to the characters of the workers and what they bring to the vineyards and orchards they work in.

“I have observed and photographed the seasonal work force in Hawke’s Bay for many years and have found it a diverse and interesting subject.

“From the RSE workers from the Pacific Islands to the locals to the transient backpackers, they are all here for different reasons and have different stories, but they are all contributing to the rich tapestry of Hawke’s Bay’s life.”

Through his large format photographs, shot on location, exhibition-goers gain an intimate insight into the world of the seasonal workers in all their diversity.

This is the third Brimer show at Hastings City Art Gallery – following the first Portrait and Opinion that portrayed Hawke’s Bay’s diverse community, and the second, Personals, a portrait series of those who have influenced life in the Bay and who he considers to have aided its transition to a sought-after province to live in.

Harvest, which has been curated by Hastings City Art Gallery’s Jonathan Brown, will be showing at the gallery until March 1 next year.

The exhibition also features an accompanying book, also called Harvest, which contains additional photos to those on display in the gallery, and is for sale for $45.

That will not be the end of the region’s focus on our seasonal workers, however, as the Hastings District Council has joined forces with the horticulture industry to hold a “Harvest Day” for the next crop of seasonal workers.

Set to take place on Easter Monday next year it will be an opportunity for the community to recognise and thank these workers for their efforts, as well as find out a little more about their individual cultures.

More details on this event will be available closer to the time.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

The Government is delivering on its promise to protect New Zealanders’ interests by applying a new national interest test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers... More>>

ALSO:

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 