Potential privacy breach for firearm buy-back programme

Potential privacy breach of online notification platform for firearm buy-back programme"

Police have been made aware today of a potential privacy breach involving the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme.

We were made aware of the potential issue by a member of the public.

Immediately upon being made aware of the issue the platform was closed down and we are investigating the matter further.

We have advised the office of the Privacy Commissioner of the potential issue.

No further information is available at this time however Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will available to speak to media this afternoon at 2pm at Police National Headquarters, 180 Molesworth Street, Thorndon, Wellington.

ENDS

[Scoop note: the media conference has been postponed.]

© Scoop Media

