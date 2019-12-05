Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ company oDocs awarded $US100,000 Dubai World Expo grant

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 8:09 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

NZ company oDocs awarded $US100,000 Dubai World Expo grant

December 5, 2019

Dunedin ophthalmology company ODocs Eye Care is the only New Zealand business to win the Dubai World Expo 2020 innovation grant.

In the lead up to the expo, organisers have offered grants to the world’s leading innovation companies and organisations.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first world expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, with more than 200 countries taking part and 25 million visitors expected to attend from next October to April 2021.

ODocs was set up five years ago by award-winning Dunedin’s Dr Hong Sheng Chiong and ophthalmologist and World Cup rugby referee Dr Benjamin O'Keeffe.

“It is an enterprise with a mission to end preventable blindness through the use of affordable smartphone technology and artificial intelligence,” oDocs chief executive Dr Hong says.

“We are thrilled to win the $US100,000 grant to further research and develop the oDocs smartphone and artificial intelligence technology.

“ODocs has also received additional co-funding from Callaghan Innovation to hire post-graduate research and development talent from the University of Auckland. We are already Renoh Johnson Chalakkal, a university research software engineer.”

The World Expo grant is a first for a New Zealand company. So far, oDocs Eye Care is the first and only New Zealand company selected as part of the community of global innovators by the Dubai Expo. At the moment, there is a total of 120 global innovators from 65 countries involved.

Dr Hong will meet the New Zealand commissioner for the Dubai Expo 2020, Clayton Kimpton, in Dubai next year. The New Zealand Trade and Enterprise is hoping the oDocs win will inspire other Kiwi companies to participate at the Dubai Expo 2020, Dr Hong says.

He has produced a world first smartphone diagnostic kit which helps diagnose people who may have sight-threatening illnesses.

The invention is one in the eye for blindness as the free app thinks it’s an eye doctor. His medical company, oDocs Eye Care, created the app-kit that performs a similar function to $50,000 worth of eye examination equipment.

Dr Hong has won the Health Institute New Zealand’s Clinicians’ Challenge for his oDocs Eye Care initiative and has also won a New Zealand Innovators Awards People’s Choice Award.

He says emergency eye care diagnosis can be slow, unresponsive and expensive. oDocs has created a portable eye care kit that uses a 3D printer and a smartphone to create ocular imaging adaptors that take pictures of the eye and retina.

“There are other kits on the market that perform similar functions to the direct ophthalmoscope and are smart phone enabled, but they do not offer the same level of optics nor are they as affordable as our kit.”

Visual impairment and blindness are a global problem, with at least 2.2 billion people suffering with the disability worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation. About 80 percent of cases are preventable or treatable.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

 

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 