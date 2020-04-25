Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Film Questions Renewable Energy Future

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 11:22 am
Press Release: Climate Justice Taranaki

“The film ‘Planet of the Humans’ released on Earth Day this week produced by documentary film-maker Mike Moore, has smashed opened the delusions of all renewable energy being clean or even a path to stop fossil fuel use,” says Emily Bailey of Climate Justice Taranaki. “Here is a message we, many indigenous peoples and grassroots groups have been trying to get across for decades. The most important way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is to drastically reduce our resource consumption. This is not something many people want to hear.”

“The truth is humanity, in the name of economic development and progress, has overshot critical planetary boundaries, threatening the planet's ability to support life, including our own. We are not saying all renewable energy is bad, but we need to consider all the impacts of each technology from mining to operation and end-of-life. Do they actually stop the use of fossil fuels and harm to our environment? It turns out that several so-called clean, renewable technologies do not. This is an uncomfortable truth to realise but a necessary one to make space to find real solutions during this rush for shovel-ready projects and a return to 'normal'. We should invest instead in projects that build local resilience and directly reduce fossil fuel use.”

“The film, screening for free on youtube, places special emphasis on big environmental NGOs like Sierra Club, 350.org, and the Nature Conservancy. These NGOs have partnered with large banks and corporations to promote large-scaled production and deployment of solar panels, wind turbines, concentrated solar mirrors, electric vehicles, biomass and biofuels. These technologies are, like fossil fuels, reliant on toxic mining, burning of fossil fuels and destroying natural habitat to make their products. They are immensely profitable for the already rich corporations who often also receive government subsidies.”

350.org thankfully stopped promoting biomass plants a few years ago but the damage is done and we all need to learn to avoid making similar mistakes. Real solutions lie in deep consumption reductions like we are seeing during the Covid-19 lockdown. Our massive reductions in travel is, for now, cutting our emissions but will go straight back up if we return to ‘normal’.”

“We need a re-localising of our economies so we travel less, waste less, produce locally and look after what we have. That means changing our value systems to pay fairer prices for ethical local products and essential services rather than wasting our resources and pillaging less protected communities in poorer places. It means shifting our industrial agriculture sector from the debt-ridden focus on export commodity markets towards smaller, diversified, regenerative agriculture that doesn’t rely on poorly treated farm staff, truckies and big-chain retail workers. It means working less and being happier with simpler lifestyles that allow resources to be shared equitably, even taking a voluntary pay cut like some MPs and CEOs are doing right now in solidarity with people impacted by Covid-19.”

“So many have hoped for decades that renewable energies and electric vehicles might enable us to continue living as we are but just ‘cleaner and greener’. The truth is these things can never sustain long term the lifestyles we in rich countries want. Runaway climate chaos will result in billions dying if we don’t engage in real solutions now. We can hide in denial and fear or we can act now to really reduce consumption and share the resources, skills and compassion we have to ensure as many as possible survive and even thrive this century. If we can do it for Covid pandemic then why not the climate emergency? The choice is ours and time is running out to make it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Climate Justice Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 