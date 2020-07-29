Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Joint PR - Commemorating Women MPs And The Bi-cultural Journey Taken To Get Them To Parliament

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Office of the Speaker & Wellington Sculpture Trust:

The Wellington Sculpture Trust, after working with Speaker Trevor Mallard, is to commission a sculpture to celebrate the journey the women of Aotearoa New Zealand made to become Members of Parliament.

The Speaker said today, “I am pleased to see this work be commissioned, and it will mark the contribution made to the New Zealand Parliament by many women throughout the years.”

Sue Elliott, Chair of the Wellington Sculpture Trust notes, the “work is not to celebrate one woman, but the journey of many who fought for the right for women to vote. They did this through incredible hard work and personal sacrifice, as did the inspirational women who first stood for Parliament against the odds.”

Deputy Speaker Anne Tolley says: “The Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians believed that this was an important story to be told within the grounds of Parliament and, more particularly, as we near the 130th anniversary of the franchise for women in New Zealand.

“We approached the Wellington Sculpture Trust to see if they would undertake the commissioning of this important work because of their extensive experience in delivering public works of art in Wellington and the excellence and rigour of their processes.”

“The Trust greeted the concept of celebrating the journey of women to parliament with enthusiasm and have offered to manage the selection, commissioning and fundraising for the work,” Hon Anne Tolley said.

Sue Elliott says, the brief provided to selected artists will ask them to address the narrative of the over 150 women who have become Members of Parliament and all the women whose shoulders they stood on to get there. The artwork will celebrate these women, serve as a learning tool for locals and tourists alike and add balance to the two statues within Parliament grounds which both commemorate former male Prime Ministers.”

“This work is not intended as a statue to commemorate any one woman, but will talk to the mahi of many to get to parliament, including the work of campaigners prior to the 1893 Electoral Act and the women who first stood for Parliament from 1919 with the passing of the Women’s Parliamentary Rights Act 26 years later. The first woman was not elected to Parliament until 1933.

“It is important for us that the work celebrates the bi-cultural nature of the fight to get to Parliament. While many know of Kate Sheppard, less well known are the efforts of wahine Māori such as Meri Te Tai Mangakāhia. A suffragist and prominent Māori women’s rights activist who took the movement a step further in also fighting for Māori women to be eligible to sit in the Māori Parliament, Te Kotahitanga,” Sue Elliott said.

The Wellington Sculpture Trust has established a special Parliamentary Sculpture Advisory Panel for this project to enlist people with specific skill sets.

The panel comprises:

Sue Elliott (Chair) - Wellington Sculpture Trust

Jane Black – Trustee, Wellington Sculpture Trust

Ruth Harley – Trustee, Wellington Sculpture Trust

Julian Ludbrook – Trustee, Wellington Sculpture Trust

Heather Galbraith – Director Postgraduate Studies at the College of Creative Arts Toi Rauwhārangi, Massey University and contemporary art curator, including public art.

Hinerangi Himiona – Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Toarangatira, currently the Principal Advisor Māori on the 'Preserving the Memory of the Nations' programme. She worked on He Tohu at the National Library – the exhibition of He Whakaputanga, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Petihana Whakamana Pōti Wahine.

Dr Rebecca Kiddle – Ngāti Porou and Ngā Puhi, Senior lecturer Urbanism in the School of Architecture, Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka.

Dr Charlotte Macdonald – Professor of History at Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka, her area of expertise being women’s history.

Sarah Jacobs – Curator, Parliamentary Collection, ex officio.

The Advisory panel will be meeting at the end of the month to draw up the brief which will then be sent to selected artists for initial proposals.

It is hoped the work will be installed prior to the 130th anniversary.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Speaker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Attempts To Look Like Underdogs


The Greens' opposition to homecoming New Zealanders being required to pay about $3,000 towards the cost of their two week Covid-19 quarantine, needs to be seen in the context of the wider battle being waged on the centre-left for the overseas vote. Normally, the Greens can count on the votes of young Kiwis abroad as a useful boost /insurance policy in addition to whatever the party wins on election night. In 2020 though, and with the overseas media treating PM Jacinda Ardern as a demi-god, much of that vote is at risk of going to Labour... More>>

 

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:

Randerson Report: RMA Should Be Replaced

The Government has welcomed the most comprehensive review of New Zealand’s resource management system since the Resource Management Act (RMA) was passed in 1991. More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 