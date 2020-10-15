Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Second Strike Ballot For Primary Health Care Workers

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

3200 Primary Health Care (PHC) nurses and staff members employed in more than 500 general practices and accident and medical centres will commence voting today on a second round of strike action. Two 24 hour strikes two weeks apart on Monday 9 November and Monday 23 November have been proposed.

This follows two national rounds of stop work meetings and a one day strike on 3 September.

NZNO Industrial Advisor Chris Wilson said that it was positive to finally hear from the Ministry of Health and DHB representatives that, jointly with employers, there is now a commitment to pay parity in the PHC MECA, particularly after one year of extensive lobbying. However, she said this was not evident at the negotiations that followed on 28 September.

Consequently, at stop work meetings on 30 September, NZNO members overwhelmingly passed a resolution to commence a ballot for further industrial action if, by 14 October, additional funding could not be allocated to allow negotiations to resume.

This timeframe was proposed in good faith to allow for a resolution without further disruption to PHC services. Despite this, Ms Wilson says there has been no progress to enable a return to the negotiating table.

"It is frustrating and disappointing that we have to take this step. Funders and the Government must join with the employers of this workforce and act with urgency to appropriately value their primary health care workforce and halt the staff recruitment and retention issues plaguing the sector.

"We are constantly hearing about nurses who have left to work outside Primary Health Care and that’s because of the 10.6 percent pay parity gap, not because they are not committed to the PHC sector."

Ms Wilson said this crisis scenario can be avoided but only through commitment to an urgent resolution.

"Just about every day we hear of new funding being provided for other matters. It’s not okay to say that pay parity is a recognised issue, and then to simply fob our members off in terms of urgency to resolve the matter."

NZNO wrote an open letter to the Prime Minster on 6 October saying that in this International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife she has the chance to recognise the value of all nurses and midwives and those who support their work.

Individual NZNO members were also encouraged to write to Ms Ardern about their concerns, and extracts from those letters are included below.

 

"We were recently recruiting for a nurse in our urgent care service and only received one applicant because we are offering a pay rate of 10.6% less than the DHB."

"I have worked for 16 years in PHC having previously worked as a neonatal intensivist for 14 years and I can assure you I work as hard in PHC."

"I do everything to prevent patients having to be referred to secondary and tertiary services which cost more."

"We are leaving this profession for lack of recognition in what we do. How will practice nursing survive if the pay isn’t there to recruit and retain?"

"At least acknowledge our struggles and show some respect and dignity to all the highly trained nurses who make a huge difference in the health of the community."

"The fact we are paid 10.6 percent less demeans us as a nurses and makes us feel inadequate when our roles are crucial in reducing the patient flow and effect on DHB workers by keeping patients out of [hospitals]."

"$7,600 base pay less per year than my DHB colleagues means I don’t have the same opportunities to support my whānau, yet I am equally qualified and skilled."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 