Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGNZ Welcomes New Government And Future Of Local Government Conversation

Monday, 19 October 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is congratulating Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Labour on an impressive general election result, saying it is now time to have a fulsome conversation around the future of local government and how the two tiers of government can best work together.

“Labour’s Covid crisis leadership and breadth of legislative change have been the cornerstones of their first term,” said LGNZ President Stuart Crosby.

“Naturally, local government has been at the heart of both these areas, in enabling New Zealand’s successful Covid lockdown, as well as being a key partner in a series of reforms including those across freshwater and the three waters.”

“New Zealand’s Covid response showed that when local and central government work together, we can find a sweet spot of productivity and decision-making that better delivers for New Zealand.”

“We look forward to working with the Prime Minister and her government, to enable this approach not just across Covid, but across every area. That means finding a place where top down decision-making and resourcing meets bottom up experience and democratic direction.”

“Local government has a new generation of young representatives who want to empower their communities, and we need to make sure they have the ability to do that.”

“Similarly, it appears central government has had a huge intake of new politicians, and they are will want their diverse communities to be heard.”

“Local government has a massive role to play in enabling the economic, social, cultural and environmental solutions to our New Zealand’s most pressing issues.”

“If we get the balance between local and central decision-making right, we can unleash New Zealand’s potential. Let’s talk about how we can enable that,” concluded Mr Crosby.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Greens Shouldn’t Join The Government

We know she’s a miracle worker, but can Jacinda Ardern really find a cure for capitalism? Tough job. Especially when Ardern is being expected to fix the effects of capitalism – child poverty, unaffordable housing, social inequality – without radically changing the economic structures that keep on generating those outcomes. Unfortunately, Ardern and her Finance Minister Grant Robertson are not by temperament (or by ideology) radical, risk taking politicians... More>>


 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 