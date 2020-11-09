Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Children Joins Call To Raise Income Support Before Christmas

Monday, 9 November 2020, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children New Zealand has joined a super group of more than 50 unions, children’s organisations, service providers and church groups calling on the Government to raise benefit rates before Christmas.

The NGOs have signed an open letter addressed to PM Jacinda Ardern, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for Finance Grant Robertson stating the situation is urgent.

“With more Kiwi families facing unemployment or reduced employment due to the impact of COVID-19, it’s vital we raise benefit rates to meet the needs of Kiwi whānau and tamariki,” says Save the Children New Zealand’s Child Rights Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

“Research tells us that family incomes are directly related to education, health and social outcomes for children. Current benefits are not enough to cover the basic living costs of families, let alone those under increased pressure caused by job losses or reduced hours due to COVID-19.

“Despite our different circumstances, we share a responsibility to make sure everyone in our country has a decent standard of living and the same chances in life – especially as we head into the holiday season.”

The open letter lists record breaking unemployment increases, and the surge in demand for emergency hardship grants and youth homelessness support as reasons for the government to increase income support rates.

The open letter finishes by stating “Before the election, the Labour party has consistently said there's more work to be done to lift families out of poverty. You now have the mandate and opportunity to do so. Please increase income support before Christmas.”

Other signatories to the open letter include Barnardos, Child Poverty Action Group and Tick for Kids.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election

Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>

 

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 