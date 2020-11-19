Paying ‘cool’ People To Talk About Your Policy Is Lame
Thursday, 19 November 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’
Union is questioning why the Government
is spending
$30,000 of taxpayer money contracting
five social media influencers to post about the
Government’s so called ‘free’ vocational
training.
“Subsidising social media
performers, rather than journalism outlets is a real
shame,” says Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers’
Union. “That money should be going to traditional or
even social media whose results are measurable, and ethical
standards apply.”
“Based on the choice of
influencers, and their regular postings about the Prime
Minister, there is a real stench that this decision wasn’t
about value for money, but rather rewarding, or courting,
‘cool’
mates.”
