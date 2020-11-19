Paying ‘cool’ People To Talk About Your Policy Is Lame

The Taxpayers’ Union is questioning why the Government is spending $30,000 of taxpayer money contracting five social media influencers to post about the Government’s so called ‘free’ vocational training.

“Subsidising social media performers, rather than journalism outlets is a real shame,” says Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers’ Union. “That money should be going to traditional or even social media whose results are measurable, and ethical standards apply.”

“Based on the choice of influencers, and their regular postings about the Prime Minister, there is a real stench that this decision wasn’t about value for money, but rather rewarding, or courting, ‘cool’ mates.”

