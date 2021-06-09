Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Elephant In The Room – NZ's Broken Education System

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 7:01 am
Press Release: New Conservative

We are failing a generation of children in academics when schools are expected to address every social issue of the day.

Many educators are fed up with the constant push to deliver more content that addresses sexuality over the critical sliding ranking of our students in maths, reading and science. While NZ students have the worst results in maths and science since 1994, many schools are requiring their students to participate in PRIDE Week activities from June 14 - 18.

There is an eerie silence in the halls and corners of some staff rooms where a fear of being threatened with teaching standards will be used against teachers if they dare to speak their mind. Those who brave the silence and question issues trigger a barrage of attacks from our profession. It is ironic to witness teachers empowering their students when they are not afforded the same right. One expectation is that educators empower and equip students so they can become critical thinkers, learning how to think. However, this is being replaced with telling them what to think. Debate is discouraged if it does not align to the views of populist social reformers.

Teaching staff are not trained or qualified in sexual identities and nor should they be. They are qualified to teach academics and to equip students to have critical minds. Yet they are required to address diverse sexual concerns and are expected to lead their students to affirm identities. Even those who have used political means to embed this controversial content into the curriculum do not have a comprehensive understanding of it. These ‘fluid’ identities are subjective and not based on science, and schools have not been transparent with parents about how they are teaching this content to their children.

Do we now allow a culture where the once oppressed becomes the oppressor? Students who come to school with different family beliefs are made to feel like they are bigots and racists. Students are being taught concepts that are not educational or academic, but subjective personal views. Bullying is now disguised as affirming diversity. “You must believe in this and support them or you are a bigot,” is a form of bullying. Mental health is an issue for all, not just minority groups.

Teaching staff are expected to not bring their subjective views into a classroom, and yet depending on which minority group you belong to, that expectation is variable. How many parents have agreed to their child participating in weeklong PRIDE activities?

This is not what equality looks like. The NZ Bill of Rights calls for equality of all people. However, there are many in our New Zealand schools who are underrepresented while for several years now only one group has had the focus. The push for inclusion is only afforded to some.

Teachers are crossing the line when they put their subjective views onto students regarding sexuality, and they also verge on becoming criminal by opening these sexual conversations up in a school setting with minors.

New Conservative encourages parents to find out if their children are being required to participate in PRIDE Week activities at the expense of their academic progress, and to demand education in the essentials if this is so.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The McLachlan Interview, And The G-7 Global Corporate Tax

TVNZ’s excuse for screening the Craig McLachlan interview last night was really flimsy. According to a TVNZ spokeswoman: “ It looks at his trial by media in Australia, and the impact this had on his wellbeing over a three and half year period.” This, to TVNZ, justified inviting McLachlan to portray himself throughout as a victim... More>>


 
 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 