Light Rail: Another Massive Cost Blowout Blunder
Friday, 29 October 2021, 10:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
“The government’s latest announcement about its plans
for light rail in Auckland is, as New Zealand First said a
year ago, a massive cost blowout and ten years of chaos for
Auckland,” says Winston Peters Leader of New Zealand
First.
“Back then Labour was pressing forward with
their plans in the coalition cabinet when the original
costings were so farcical that we refused to support it. Not
one of the questions we asked about the potential for a
blowout in costings were back then seriously
answered.”
“We made it clear that it would lead to
a decade of chaos for commuters and that costs would
inevitably blowout to between $10-15 billion from the
originally estimated $1.8 billion – which it clearly now
has.”
“Worse still, when the auditor general saw
their tendering process, he wrote a scathing analysis in
November last year about how they had breached the
procurement rules that all public entities must
follow.”
“As former Labour Finance Minister Sir
Michael Cullen said, ‘light rail was an idea whose time
has passed.’ He further said that Labour ‘had dismissed
the enormous cost and disruption and arrived at the solution
before adequately analysing the problem.’
“New
Zealand First was accused back then of being a negative
handbrake in government, but all we were asking for was
balance, experience, and plain common-sense being applied to
all government policy,” says Mr
Peters.
