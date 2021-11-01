Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nz’s Dirty Little Sustainability Secret::calls For More Action On E-waste Ahead Of Cop26

Monday, 1 November 2021, 12:35 pm
Press Release: VitrineMedia

With COP26 kicking off today there are growing calls from across the country for the Ardern government to fast-track a national e-product stewardship program for New Zealand, the only developed nation on earth without such a scheme.

Mike Toweel, CEO of sustainable in-store display provider VitrineMedia New Zealand, said the average Kiwi generated a staggering 19.2kg of electronic waste, according to the Global E-Waste Monitor Report 2020, almost triple the global average of 7.3kg per capita per year.

To make matters worse, the absence of any sophisticated national approach to the e-waste issue means less than 2% of the 96kt of e-waste New Zealand produces annually is effectively recycled, nine times less than the global average of 17.3%.

“New Zealanders pride themselves on punching above their weight when it comes to tackling tough environmental issues such as climate change and nuclear energy, and rightly so,” said Toweel. “But when it comes to action on the growing issue of e-waste management the Ardern Government has completely dropped the ball.”

“The fact that in 2021 New Zealand is the only country OECD without any national e-waste legislation, policy or regulatory framework in place should be a national disgrace.

“Even Australia, whose commitment to action on environmental issues has been questioned in recent years, implemented a sophisticated Product Stewardship Program more than a decade ago!”

“The global transition toward a circular economy is what COP26 is all about and waste management and recycling are absolutely integral pieces of this puzzle,” he said. “In the case of New Zealand, inaction from successive governments has left a gaping hole in our sustainable future and we’re left with something more resembling a semi-circular economy.”

With New Zealand’s per capita e-waste generation rate one of the highest on the planet, Toweel also urged the Government to better incentivise business investment in innovative solutions and renewable alternatives to help minimise the amount of e-waste generated in the first place.

“Across the country, businesses great and small understand that sustainable shop fronts are the future of Main Street in a circular national economy and are actively seeking out innovative and sustainable visual merchandising and in-store display solutions,” Toweel said.

“The economy is on the verge of a green retail revolution,” he said. “An effective national approach to the issue must include e-waste minimisation initiatives that incentivise investment in new green technologies, especially by small businesses, to complement a comprehensive stewardship program.”

“VitrineMedia’s in-store display products manufactured from 98% recycled materials, such as water-soluble latex, and are easily recycled themselves, compared to LED screens and monitors which include high levels of toxic metals and harmful chemicals.”

Toweel said the family-owned business’ sustainable display solutions are up to three times cheaper to run and have a product lifespan four times that of LED screens and monitors.

Marty Ritchie from Harcourts Wellington, said VitrineMedia’s sustainable in-store display technology had swept through the real estate industry in recent years as more and more agencies actively looked at more sustainable ways of working.

“Meaningful action to confront climate change and other environmental issues such as e-waste generation and disposal is more crucial than ever,” Ritchie said. “Since the installation of Vitrine’s display screens in our Paremata franchise we’ve seen a 20% increase in walk-in traffic and enjoyed power bills a fraction of what they would have been had we installed LED screens or monitors.”

In another twist on the issue, COVID-19 is adding to the rise of e-waste being generated in NZ across the globe, with the digital transformation of people’s lives spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a dramatic increase in the purchase of electronic devices.

Consumption of game consoles, cell phones, electrical ovens and laptops have increased due to COVID-19, adding 0.3 metric tonnes to the consumption of electronic and electrical equipment, contributing to what is already the fastest growing waste stream in Aotearoa and around the world.

Michael Dudley, Senior Policy Manager for TechCollect NZ (TCNZ), speaking as part of International E-waste Recycling Day, said TCNZ supported International E-Waste Day and is working to promote e-waste recycling and the benefits of building a circular economy.

“Electronic devices have made living with COVID-19 lockdown restrictions more bearable - They have allowed us to continue working from home, home school our children, stay connected with friends and family, shop online as well as streaming our favourite movies, sports and TV shows,” he said.

“The increase in the purchase of these devices, however, will inevitably lead to an increase in the need for their disposal,” said Dudley. “Once your electronic device reaches its end-of-life and all opportunities for reuse have been exhausted, recycling is the next best step in the product’s lifecycle.”

 

About VitrineMedia New Zealand

VitrineMedia New Zealand is a family-owned and operated business, supporting New Zealand businesses with the most comprehensive range of static backlit LED and digital display solutions, the industry’s best warranties and guarantees and an unsurpassed level of service.

It all started some 10 years back when founder and current CEO Michael Toweel saw an opportunity for businesses to capitalise on what was right in front of them, their physical retail space. He scoured the globe for the best products, his endeavours identifying one standout manufacturer – the French display solutions company VitrineMedia.

Initially a subsidiary of its global parent company, VitrineMedia New Zealand transformed into an independent business in 2019, retaining its global connections while adding its deep local knowledge and understanding of the people and business landscape to provide the best of both world for its customers.

vitrinemedia.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from VitrineMedia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype


Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>

Ministry of Health: New COVID-19 Drug Saves Lives And Cuts Time In Hospital


New Zealand has secured access to an important new COVID-19 drug that can save lives and cut time in hospital, Health Minister Andrew Little said today. “Earlier this month, we were one of the first countries to buy molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug showing promising potential at stopping people with mild-to-medium symptoms of COVID-19 needing to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 