Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rutherford Fellowship Supports Research Of Fairer, More Caring Economies

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

A University of Canterbury researcher plans to use her Rutherford Discovery Fellowship to explore how community investment can lead towards a more caring, holistic economy. 

Associate Professor Kelly Dombroski is one of 11 New Zealand researchers awarded a Rutherford Discovery Fellowship, providing $800,000 over five years.

She says it will allow her to dedicate more time to her research. “With this project as my full-time job for the next five years, it will be a huge opportunity to collate what is already working in diverse communities in Aotearoa and Asia-Pacific, and use it to rethink economic change.” Associate Professor Dombroski says traditional economic models are driven by Western ideas of competition, profit and individualism but communities and governments are beginning to transition to more ‘holistic’ economies that prioritise wellbeing over economic growth. Examples of this are the ‘Wellbeing Budget’, Living Standards Framework, and the Unite against Covid-19 campaign.

Despite calls for kindness and reform, child poverty and homelessness are still high, environmental wellbeing is declining, and partnerships based on Te Tiriti o Waitangi are often stalled by political agendas, she says.

Associate Professor Dombroski plans to investigate community organisations that are already on the ground and engaged in the types of economies that care about social change, beginning with case studies in urban areas, farming, composting, and co-housing. This will be followed by studies with diverse communities that include Māori and Asia-Pacific-based community organisations.

“I hope to support a number of Māori and Asia-Pacific postgraduate students into these and other important Māori-led partner projects as well,” she says.

The Fellowship programme will allow her to partner with communities investing their time, energy, and finances into transformation to understand the kinds of people, practices and organisations that drive and emerge from such investment. The programme will also build on these partnerships and findings to co-develop a way forward by accounting for investments of time and energy in terms of social and environmental wellbeing.

Associate Professor Dombroski says receiving the fellowship is a career highlight for her after growing up in Wairarapa and “often struggling to work out how to operate in higher education”. “During my academic career I have had four children and multiple periods of leave and part-time work, and lived far from my extended family. It is such a huge boost to my confidence and a huge testament to the practical and emotional support of my family.

“It also speaks to the global support I have received from my colleagues in the Community Economies Research Network and the Community Economies Institute, where my work has been challenged, nurtured and shared in deep, long-term collaborations.”

Rutherford Discovery Fellowships are awarded to mid-career researchers to support them to accelerate their careers.

Royal Society Te Apārangi manages the programme on behalf of the New Zealand Government with funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 