Wayne Brown Shows He Has Courage, Other Mayors Must Follow

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union applauds Auckland Mayor-Elect Wayne Brown for his immediate action to stop Three Waters and calls on other mayors to do the same.

“Three Waters was the main issue of the recent local elections and it is heartening to see that the mayor of our largest city has listened to voters and taken decisive action to halt Three Waters,” Local Government Campaigns Manager Josh Van Veen says.

“Writing to Watercare to instruct them to stop work on Three Waters is what Phil Goff should have done ages ago. Good on Mayor Brown for his willingness to do so early in his term.

“If every mayor in the country took similar action, Minister Nanaia Mahuta and the Government would have to put the brakes on the Three Waters bullet train and reassess.

“We need to see more elected local leaders displaying the courage required to say ‘no’ to Three Waters like Wayne Brown has done.”

© Scoop Media