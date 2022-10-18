Wayne Brown Shows He Has Courage, Other Mayors Must Follow
Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union applauds Auckland
Mayor-Elect Wayne Brown for his immediate action to stop
Three Waters and calls on other mayors to do the
same.
“Three Waters was the main issue of the recent
local elections and it is heartening to see that the mayor
of our largest city has listened to voters and taken
decisive action to halt Three Waters,” Local Government
Campaigns Manager Josh Van Veen says.
“Writing to
Watercare to instruct them to stop work on Three Waters is
what Phil Goff should have done ages ago. Good on Mayor
Brown for his willingness to do so early in his
term.
“If every mayor in the country took similar
action, Minister Nanaia Mahuta and the Government would have
to put the brakes on the Three Waters bullet train and
reassess.
“We need to see more elected local leaders
displaying the courage required to say ‘no’ to Three
Waters like Wayne Brown has
done.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
