Wayne Brown Shows He Has Courage, Other Mayors Must Follow

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union applauds Auckland Mayor-Elect Wayne Brown for his immediate action to stop Three Waters and calls on other mayors to do the same.

“Three Waters was the main issue of the recent local elections and it is heartening to see that the mayor of our largest city has listened to voters and taken decisive action to halt Three Waters,” Local Government Campaigns Manager Josh Van Veen says.

“Writing to Watercare to instruct them to stop work on Three Waters is what Phil Goff should have done ages ago. Good on Mayor Brown for his willingness to do so early in his term.

“If every mayor in the country took similar action, Minister Nanaia Mahuta and the Government would have to put the brakes on the Three Waters bullet train and reassess.

“We need to see more elected local leaders displaying the courage required to say ‘no’ to Three Waters like Wayne Brown has done.”

Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
