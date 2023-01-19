Key Dates For 2023 General Election

The Electoral Commission has confirmed the timetable for the 2023 General Election following the Prime Minister’s announcement of the election date.

The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023. The key dates for the election are set out in the table below.

Thursday 19 January Prime Minister announces date for 2023 General Election Friday 14 July Regulated period for election advertising expenses begins Friday 8 September Dissolution of Parliament Sunday 10 September Writ Day - the Governor General issues formal direction to the Electoral Commission to hold the election Noon, Friday 15 September Nominations close for candidates Wednesday 27 September Overseas voting starts Monday 2 October Advance voting starts Friday 13 October Advance voting ends Friday 13 October Regulated period ends. All election advertising must end. Signs must be taken down by midnight. Saturday 14 October Election day. Voting places open from 9.00am to 7.00pm Election night. Preliminary election results released progressively from 7.00pm on www.electionresults.govt.nz Friday 3 November Official results for the 2023 General Election declared Thursday 9 November Last day for the return of the writ

The timetable for the election is determined in accordance with the Electoral Act 1993.

