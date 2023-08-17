Over 4,000 Same-sex Marriages In New Zealand Since Becoming Legal A Decade Ago

Around 4,100 same-sex marriages have been registered to couples living in New Zealand since the Marriage Amendment Act came into effect, figures released today by Stats NZ show. This marks the 10-year anniversary of the law change on 19 August 2013.

Same-sex marriages made up just over 2 percent of all marriages to couples in New Zealand over the last decade.

“More female couples tie the knot each year than male couples,” insights analyst Rebekah Hennessey said.

Between 19 August 2013 and the end of 2022, around 2,700 female couples and 1,400 male couples who lived in New Zealand were legally married. Over that time, another 1,600 female couples and 1,200 male couples who lived overseas came to New Zealand to get married.

