New Zealand’s Biggest Cannabis Event Is On Saturday 2nd December.

Friday, 1 December 2023, 8:56 am
Press Release: NORML

J Day Is Auckland’s Annual Celebration Of Our Kiwi Cannabis Culture And A Protest Against Prohibition, Held In Albert Park Every Year Since 1992.

NORML and friends presents the 31st Annual J Day, usually held on the first Saturday in May every year but this year postponed due to heavy rain and waterlogging at Albert Park.

J Day is now Saturday 2nd December – with a new government, at the start of summer.

Come along and show your support for sensible cannabis laws. Find out what's happening post-referendum. Learn about medicinal cannabis. Meet people and learn something new.

The cannabis themed event features musical performances on the mighty JAFA Mafia sound system, with a range of informative speakers, market stalls, food trucks, and information booths. Cannabis and hemp petitions, products, hemp foods and more. A medical zone features herbalists and doctors to answer your questions.

"J Day will proceed rain or shine but at this stage it’s looking “all good” with a large high centred over Albert Park," said organiser Chris Fowlie. "With a new government it’s important we show up and be present."

"The campaign is not over for sensible and fair cannabis laws in Aotearoa," said Mr Fowlie. "With 69% of voters backing legalisation or decriminalisation in a post-referendum poll, and reform happening all around the world, J Day supports Kiwis to help make change happen."

"One in twenty New Zealanders use cannabis medicinally - including around 75,000 Auckland residents," he added. "J Day is where our diverse community - including patients and caregivers - can meet, share experiences, and learn more about cannabis and its associated culture."

For more information please see:
 

Donations to support J Day can be made here: norml.org.nz/about-norml/donate

