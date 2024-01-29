Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Council For International Development Aotearoa New Zealand Urges Continued Support For UNRWA Amidst Funding Suspensions

Monday, 29 January 2024, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Council for International Development

The Council for International Development (CID) Aotearoa New Zealand calls for New Zealand to continue their funding and support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

CID’s Executive Director Peter Rudd says, “It is very important to continue supporting UNRWA's vital humanitarian operations despite the extremely serious allegations surrounding around 12 personnel. UNRWA are still the largest aid organisation currently operating inside Gaza with around 13,000 staff, and the humanitarian need is both urgent and significant. While these allegations of course demand thorough investigation and accountability, suspending funding would have severe and catastrophic consequences on humanitarian aid inside the Gaza strip.”

New Zealand currently provides $1 million funding a year to UNRWA, an arrangement which comes to an end this year. The New Zealand Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has stated, “As we always do prior to releasing funds, we will assess the situation again prior to that payment being made.”

According to UN Secretary General António Guterres, over 2 million people in Gaza depend on UNRWA for their daily survival, but the current funding will not allow the organisation to meet all the requirements to support those in need.

Many countries have temporarily suspended their funding for the organisation as a response to the allegations of several UNRWA staff members’ involvement in Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel. Guterres has stated the UN is taking immediate action following the allegations, having activated an investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS). “Of the 12 people implicated, nine were immediately identified and terminated by the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini; one is confirmed dead, and the identity of the two others is being clarified”, he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Guterres states, “While I understand their concerns…I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations.”

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with over 26,000 people now killed including more than 10,000 children. Gaza is currently at risk of a complete medical shutdown and collapse of the public health system as essential services are overcrowded and under resourced. As the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, it is vital UNRWA continues to operate to provide lifesaving food, shelter and healthcare to the people of Gaza.

The suspensions also comes following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Israel must do everything in its power to avoid breaching the UN’s Genocide Convention, as well as ordering “immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.”Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner General, underscores that working with humanitarian partners, in particular UNRWA, is essential in achieving this.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Council for International Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




David Seymour: State of the Nation 2024


Today I’d like to talk about the state of our nation, as our new government establishes itself at the start of 2024. It’s a story about the challenges outside our borders, how we can prepare inside them, and the role ACT plays in making sure we do. I’ve long said that our country has a long term political cycle. Periods of golden weather, like the 60s and early 70s, and the 90s and early 2000s, are followed by growing frustration, like the early 80s and early 2020s...
More

 
 

Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 