Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pou Tangata Appalled As Government Fast-track Te Pae Ora Legislation Without Due Process

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 9:25 am
Press Release: Pou Tangata

“It is dishonourable when we come to learn about the rushed actions undertaken by the Government to pass the amendments to the Te Pae Ora Bill and accelerate the disestablishment of the Māori Health Authority,” says Rahui Papa, Co-Chair of Pou Tangata.

The introduction of this legislation under urgency is alarming for the National Iwi Chairs Forum. whānau, hapū and Iwi must be the architects of their own healthy futures. As established in the founding documents of our nation; He Whakaputanga (Declaration of Independence) and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The fast-tracking of the Te Pae Ora amendment Bill shows a deliberate intent by the Government to ignore whānau, hapū and Iwi rights as they reject due process of public consultation or discussion.

Dame Naida Glavish DNZM, Co-Chair of Pou Tangata says, “the introduction of the bill to Parliament in the face of a current claim and scheduled hearing, is a direct attack on the rights of whānau, hapū and Iwi. Directly impinging upon the obligation of the crown to engage in good faith partnership, and shows that the government is prioritising politics over people.”

“There is never a good time to play politics with the lives of our people.”

The vote in Parliament last night showed an overwhelming response to fast-track the Te Pae Ora Bill, not just two days before the urgent hearing with the Waitangi Tribunal. Further underscoring the urgency and severity of this situation. Dame Naida Glavish adds, “it is not merely a legislative manoeuvre, it's a betrayal of trust and a violation of fundamental rights.”

“We commend the Members of Parliament who spoke to the points above, and against the coalition in highlighting the impacts of this rushed legislation on iwi Māori and communities,” says Mr Papa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pou Tangata on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 

Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 