Commissioners Lay Challenge As Royal Commission Final Report Delivered To Governor-General

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has delivered its final report and recommendations to the Governor-General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro.

The report is called Whanaketia – through pain and trauma, from darkness to light. It was named by the Inquiry's survivor advisory group of experts.

The report is comprehensive and has approximately 2,500 pages. It includes 16 volumes of material that cover context, what happened, why it happened, specific case studies, survivor experiences and recommendations for the future.

The Inquiry makes significant findings that abuse and neglect were pervasive across many settings and that abusers acted with impunity. The report makes far-reaching recommendations for righting the wrongs of the past, making the care system safe and empowering communities and whānau.

The report and recommendations delivery marks the closure of the six year-long Royal Commission process. The Governor-General now gives the final report to the Minister of Internal Affairs. The Minister must then table the report in Parliament to make it public. The tabling is scheduled for later in July.

“To survivors, and your whānau, communities, advocates and supporters, Whanaketia is your report. It is informed by your experiences, your voices, your journeys. You have been heard,” the Inquiry’s Commissioners said in a joint statement.

“We recognise it has been a long and difficult journey, and the impacts of abuse and neglect continue to harm you. We pay respect, too, to the many people who have died waiting for action,” said Judge Coral Shaw (Chair), Anaru Erueti and Paul Gibson.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Meaningful action must start right now. For too long our nation has swept abuse and neglect in care by State and faith-based institutions under the carpet. That’s not good enough. It must stop. Institutions and senior leaders must be held to account. Wrongs must be righted, care must be made safe, whānau and communities must be invested in and empowered to provide care,” said the Commissioners.

“Aotearoa New Zealand, now is the time we must stand up for what is right, remain resolute against the wrongdoing, and give survivors of abuse and neglect what they need to heal and thrive. We must ensure abuse and neglect in care does not continue.”

"This is a tough time for many. Many diverse communities have formed around the Royal Commission and while this part of the journey closes, we urge you to remain strong and brave. Please continue to support each other, as your individual and collective journeys echo across the motu.”

© Scoop Media

