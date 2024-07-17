NZIF Welcomes Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan But Raises Concerns Over Forecasted Afforestation Data

The New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) welcomes the Government’s recently released discussion document on the nation’s second emissions reduction plan. We are encouraged by the efforts to bring stability to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and recognise the vital role of afforestation in achieving New Zealand’s climate targets.

Afforestation of all types plays a crucial part in our country’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and we support initiatives aimed at increasing forest cover. However, we have concerns about the proposed restrictions on afforestation outlined in the discussion document. The details on how these restrictions will be implemented remain unclear, and we urge the Government to provide more transparency and clarity on this matter to ensure afforestation efforts are not hindered.

Furthermore, we question the accuracy of the forecasted planted areas for 2024 and beyond. Our data suggests the actual planted areas are likely to be significantly lower than the Government’s projections. Specifically, we estimate the planted areas in 2024 will be approximately half of the forecasted figures, with a greater decline expected in 2025.

“The NZIF is committed to supporting New Zealand’s climate goals through sustainable forestry practices,” said James Treadwell, President of the NZIF. “We welcome the Government’s focus on emissions reduction but believe a more realistic approach to afforestation targets and clearer guidelines on proposed restrictions are essential. Accurate forecasting and transparent implementation strategies are imperative to ensure we can contribute effectively to the nation’s climate objectives.”

The NZIF calls for a thorough reassessment of these projections to ensure policy decisions are based on realistic and achievable targets. We look forward to engaging with the Government and other stakeholders in the consultation process to address these concerns and work collaboratively towards a robust and effective emissions reduction plan.

