Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Adjusting The Training Window For The International Migration Model – Stats NZ Methods Paper

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Starting with the June 2024 provisional international migration estimates (to be published on 13 August 2024), Stats NZ will adopt a new training window which includes the 32 most recent finalised months, plus finalised border crossings from the four oldest provisional months. This change in the training window produces smaller standard errors and revisions for provisional estimates. Final migration estimates are unaffected by this change, because in those estimates the migrant status of all travellers is certain and no modelling is required.

This page explains how we determined the new training window for the international migration model. The training window is the rolling period of historical border crossing data used to train the model for provisional migration estimates. Our goal is to reduce the size of the initial revisions and standard errors by adjusting this window.

Since the international migration model has been operating – starting with the November 2018 provisional migration estimates (published in January 2019) – the training window has been the 36 most recent finalised months.

Visit our website to read this methods paper:

  • Adjusting the training window for the international migration model

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 