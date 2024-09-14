Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Taxpayer Victory: Health Research Council To Actually Research Health

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:46 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

29 August 2024 

Responding to Minister of Health Shane Reti’s announcement that Health Research Council grants are being refocused towards research that improves health outcomes, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Health research isn’t a game. Lives depend on medical advancements, and every cent spent on frivalous pet projects is money that can’t go towards improving outcomes for Kiwis.

“How would you rather see $650k spent, researching cancer or ‘breathing ancestors into life’? With dozens more examples of pointless projects this year alone, Minister Reti has delivered a huge victory for everyday Kiwis.

“The Health Research Council is just one of many research organisations which has spent far too much taxpayer cash on woke nonsense, so why stop there? While the Government’s on a roll, let’s get the Marsden Grants back on track as well.”

