Wellington’s Broke, But Be Careful What You Wish For

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

As Central Government intervention in Wellington City Council seems to be getting more and more likely, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, warned commentators to “be careful what you wish for.”

“We’ve all seen this movie before. When commissioners stepped into Tauranga, the city carried on sliding into ruin. Replacing elected leaders with unaccountable bureaucrats isn’t some magic solution.”

“There’s a ready-made solution for getting rid of incompetent representatives: voting. The real problem is voters are only allowed a voice once every three years.”

“Recall elections would let Wellingtonians sling out their busted leadership without throwing democracy onto the sacrificial pyre. Central Government needs to step up, legalise democracy, and let Wellingtonians take their city back from the brink.”

