Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Keeping victims of family violence safer

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Jan Logie

Under-Secretary to Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence Issues)


18 June 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT
Better information sharing to keep victims of family violence safer

From 1 July, family violence agencies and social services practitioners will be able to share information to better respond to family violence.

Today the Government released Sharing information safely: Guidance on sharing personal information under the Family Violence Act 2018. This guidance supports the family violence sector to implement new information sharing provisions in the Family violence Act 2018.

“Sharing information safely will help protect people from harm and promote more consistent responses to family violence,” said Jan Logie, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence Issues).

“It’s about agencies and practitioners working collaboratively and being on the same page so victims and survivors get consistent, appropriate responses and are kept safe.”

Enabling responsible and safe information-sharing between family violence agencies was a key recommendation of the Family Death Review Committee to address the fragmented, sporadic nature of the response to family violence across the system.

The guidance emphasises the importance of obtaining consent and checking the accuracy of their information with people before it is shared to uphold their dignity and safety.

“One of the priorities of this Government is reducing the harm caused by family violence,” said Jan Logie.

“Information sharing is not a panacea. We need a comprehensive, sustained approach to address the problem of family violence and sexual violence.

“This is part of the solution, alongside the significant commitment made in the Wellbeing Budget and the work of the Joint Venture.”

ENDS




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Asking The Banks To Be Nicer To Farmers

Few would begrudge the idea that banks should be made to act more humanely – given the obscene profits that the Aussie banks are extracting annually from New Zealand, they can surely afford to cut some slack.

Yet the interesting background statistic is that farm debt in New Zealand has exploded by 270% in the last 20 years, to around $63 billion... More>>

 

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 