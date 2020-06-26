Two Hours Free Parking Extended Until 30 September

Councillors have agreed to extend the two hours of free parking in Blenheim and Picton until 30 September.

Parking portfolio holder, Councillor Brian Dawson, said the initiative, introduced in May, aimed to encourage people into the Picton and Blenheim CBDs to help boost retail sales and hospitality activity to assist Marlborough’s COVID-19 recovery.

“The information we’ve received since then shows that this approach has been effective. Pay by Plate data reports vehicle visits to the CBD are starting to return to pre-COVID levels.”

“This is a great result and shows that Marlburians are getting out and supporting local shops and hospitality businesses,” Councillor Dawson said.

“When people are parking in Blenheim or Picton it’s important they remember to activate a Pay by Plate meter by entering their registration plate number, even if they’re staying for less than two hours.”

“Pay by Plate makes paying for parking in Blenheim and Picton easy. The final stage of this project will be completed by Monday 29 June when the last of the old ‘lollipop’ meters will be replaced with new Pay by Plate terminals.

“Alternatively, people can remotely pay for parking by using the PayMyPark phone app once their two hour free time has expired,” Councillor Dawson said.

The Alfred Street car park is included in the two hours free initiative. However, all day tariffs for the car park building and all day car parks remain at $4 per day.

Please phone the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400 or email mdc@marlborough.govt.nz if you require further advice or assistance.

