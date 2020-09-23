Coromandel’s New Maritime Officer Builds Presence In Community

Waikato Regional Council’s new maritime officer for Thames and Coromandel knows only too well how things can quickly go wrong for boaties out on the water.

Rod Edwards, who started in his new role at the regional council this month, was a volunteer for Coastguard Taupo for four years as part of the operational team, responding to callouts, and part of the Taupo Civil Defence Response Team.

“Seeing first-hand how quickly things can go wrong motivates me to ensure that our boaties are safe and acting appropriately on the water,” says Rod, who has moved to Coromandel from Taupo and is hoping for more sunshine hours and warmer weather so he can get out on his sea kayak.

The role of a maritime officer is to enforce the local bylaw schedules and promote safe use of the region’s waterways. A big part of the job is building a presence in the community and being the go-to person for navigational safety concerns.

Rod, who has already joined the Coromandel Fire Brigade as a volunteer, says he is excited to be part of a town and region that is growing and showing lots of development.

“You can feel the opportunity all around as you head up the Thames Coast. It’s a vibrant community with a bright future.”

Rod is no stranger to his role, having helped the team out over the last three summers and holding a brief secondment in the role earlier this year. He worked for the regional council in Taupo and takes over from Stuart Crawley, who stepped down after 11 years due to ill health.

“I intend to continue the good work that Stu started. People stop me in the street and there is such a fondness when they are talking about Stu and the passion he has for the role and industry.

“I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill.”

