Logging Around Tangoio And Tūtira

Friday, 16 October 2020, 11:04 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Drivers and locals can expect to see logging works and some traffic disruption around Tangoio and Tūtira from November until April.

Pan Pac Forest Products will be logging in Hawke’s Bay Regional Council managed forest on the Tangoio Soil Conservation Reserve. They will also be building roads and skid sites for next year’s logging in the Tūtira Regional Park says Forest Management Advisor Ben Douglas.

“We’re logging some land around Tangoio that’s close to the road. This means traffic will be affected and there will be some delays for motorists between November and April. Please keep an eye on the Transport Agency website for updates,” says Mr Douglas.

“To manage the health and safety risk for walkers, Tangoio Walkway, including access to Te Ana waterfall, will be closed from November until May. Access to and camping at Lake Tūtira will be as normal, but most of the Tūtira Walkway will also be closed over the same period. We ask campers and walkers to follow our signage to keep everyone safe.”

“There are lots of other tramping and walking options in the Tūtira District and we recommend people check the Department of Conservation website for options”.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council owns 640 hectares of forest across six properties and manages all 550 hectares of the Tangoio Soil Conservation Reserve for the Crown.

Revenue from the Tūtira logging will be used to offset Regional Council rates, while the Tangoio logging revenue will be used to fund the management costs of the reserve and to implement environmental projects in the surrounding catchments in partnership with tangata whenua.

ALSO:

