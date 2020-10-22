Major Upgrades To Start On Wastewater Pipes

Council will start work next week on major works to reline large diameter wastewater pipes around Gisborne City, to prolong the life of the pipes.

“We are relining the wastewater interceptor mains with UV-cured polyester liners, which involves some minor digging,” said Neville West, 4 waters infrastructure manager.

“This results in a faster repair with less inconvenience to the public, although we will have speed restrictions in place and motorists and residents will certainly notice the works as they are taking place.”

He said work would start on Tuesday, 27 October, and was expected to be finished by 18 December. If there are any unexpected delays, work will stop over Christmas and restart in early January next year.

“Our contractors will lay bypass pipes on the road and set up full traffic management. They will install ramps to allow traffic to drive safely over the pipes, and speed restrictions will apply for the duration of the works. And if you can plan your trip and avoid the worksites, please do so.”

The pipes would be laid in the middle of the road or in the gutters where possible, to inconvenience motorists and residents as little as possible.

“We’d like to thank the public in anticipation of your cooperation, and ask you to be patient, and also to follow instructions given by traffic controllers on site.”

Council’s contactor for the works is Hydrotech Ltd, and they will update details of progress and forthcoming works on their website http://relinenz.com/Gisborne/overview from 20 October 2020.

Sites within Gisborne City:

Location From To Indicative date only. For more specific dates please refer to the website. Barry Park Stanley Road Barry Park 27 October Across Gladstone Road Bridge (SH35) Esplanade Reads Quay November Reads Quay Gladstone Road Peel Street November Fitzherbert Street Ormond Road Palmerston Road November Palmerston Road Grey Street Derby Street November Carnarvon Street Palmerston Road Gladstone Road November Awapuni Road (SH35) JJ Smallgoods Beacon Street December

