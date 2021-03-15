Full Weekend Closure On SH1 Near Hikurangi For Road Repairs

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will a full road closure this weekend on State Highway 1 north of Hikurangi to carry out essential road works.

SH1 will be closed in both directions about 1.5 kilometres north of Hikurangi between 8pm Friday, 19 March and 8pm Sunday, 21 March, says Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

There will be a posted detour in place that will add 10-20 minutes to the journey. The detour route includes two single lane bridges so there may be delays at busy times.

“We encourage people heading north from Whangarei or south from Kawakawa to travel on SH15 as an alternative to help reduce the number of vehicles using the SH1 detour route. This is also the preferred route for freight movements.”

The work is weather dependent and may be postponed at short notice until the following

