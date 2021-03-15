Full Weekend Closure On SH1 Near Hikurangi For Road Repairs
Monday, 15 March 2021, 2:41 pm
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will a full
road closure this weekend on State Highway 1 north of
Hikurangi to carry out essential road works.
SH1 will
be closed in both directions about 1.5 kilometres north of
Hikurangi between 8pm Friday, 19 March and 8pm Sunday, 21
March, says Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager, Jacqui
Hori-Hoult.
There will be a posted detour in place
that will add 10-20 minutes to the journey. The detour route
includes two single lane bridges so there may be delays at
busy times.
“We encourage people heading north from
Whangarei or south from Kawakawa to travel on SH15 as an
alternative to help reduce the number of vehicles using the
SH1 detour route. This is also the preferred route for
freight movements.”
The work is weather dependent
and may be postponed at short notice until the
following
