Levin Tornado - Update 4 - 2.30pm - 20 May 2022

Levin was hit by a tornado at approximately 6.30am this morning, causing havoc, taking down trees, impacting power lines and taking off roofs. Drone footage shows approximately 30-50 houses have suffered damage, with further damage to many more fences and other property. Of those, six properties have been severely damaged, eight moderately damaged, and 11 with minimal damage. Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) urges people to stay home unless travel is critical.

One person has received minor injuries as a result of breaking glass. Fire and Emergency have activated an Urban Search and Rescue team, which is working alongside Council’s Building team to prioritise assessment along all the roads and streets that have received damaged or are closed. The Palmerston North City Council Rescue Emergency Support team has been deployed to assist. Rangitikei District Council have captured drone footage, to understand the extent of the damage.

Weather:

While the worst of the weather front looks to have passed, Horowhenua/Kāpiti is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with localised heavy rain events happening across the district. Hailstones of 10-20mm and 120kmph wind gusts have been forecast. With high tide at 12.36pm and a storm surge expected at Foxton Beach, contractors have been deployed to help.

Welfare needs:

A welfare support centre has been set up at the Youth Space in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Bath Street, Levin. Welfare officers are working to secure accommodation for those that have been displaced. We’ve received 10 welfare calls. The rapid response caravan has been moved to the Levin Fire and Emergency Station.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says “my thoughts are with those that have been affected by this weather event. Please know that support is available. Call Council on 06 366 0999 if you have any welfare or emergency accommodation needs.”

“Thank you to those involved with the response, it is heartening to see all of our agencies, contractors and Council officers coming together to support our community in their hour of need. With properties largely being secured, the focus now shifts to ensuring people are safe and families are housed,” says Mayor Bernie.

“Shortly we will be announcing the establishment of a Mayoral Relief Fund to support our community as they come to grips with the extent of damage suffered. The fund will be supported by Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan and Horowhenua District Council. More information about the Mayoral Relief Fund will be distributed shortly”, continued Mayor Bernie.

If you have urgent welfare needs please ring Council’s main number on 06 366 0999, as support is available. Please keep pets and animals sheltered.

Power:

As at 2.10pm today Horowhenua/Kāpiti have 662 properties without power.

Visit outages.electra.co.nz for updates to power supply in the district. Please treat all power lines as live at all times.

Streets, roads and buildings that are closed

· The Levin Mall

· Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

· Tawa Street.

The following schools remain closed:

· St Joseph’s School

· Learning Adventures

· Levin School

· Levin Intermediate School

· Horowhenua College

· Ōhau School

Animal welfare:

Animal Control is working with the SPCA, picking up and caring for displaced animals. We have had updates that there has been loss of some livestock.

Logistics:

Supplies are being deployed by teams on the ground to assist with damaged properties and weather- proof houses.

Infrastructure:

Water treatment plants at Shannon and Tokomaru are currently offline due to turbidity. Water storage capacity is sufficient, but as a precaution tankers have been activated for Tokomaru.

The Levin Wastewater Treatment Plant has suffered non-critical isolated damage. Foxton Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant is now back online.

The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. National and Regional Civil Defence Emergency Services are in support and will be called on if needed. Police officers, Fire and Emergency officers, St Johns, Contractors, Electra and Arborists have all been activated to assist and assess. We will keep you updated as we know more.

© Scoop Media

