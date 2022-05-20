Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Levin Tornado - Update 4 - 2.30pm - 20 May 2022

Friday, 20 May 2022, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Levin was hit by a tornado at approximately 6.30am this morning, causing havoc, taking down trees, impacting power lines and taking off roofs. Drone footage shows approximately 30-50 houses have suffered damage, with further damage to many more fences and other property. Of those, six properties have been severely damaged, eight moderately damaged, and 11 with minimal damage. Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) urges people to stay home unless travel is critical.

One person has received minor injuries as a result of breaking glass. Fire and Emergency have activated an Urban Search and Rescue team, which is working alongside Council’s Building team to prioritise assessment along all the roads and streets that have received damaged or are closed. The Palmerston North City Council Rescue Emergency Support team has been deployed to assist. Rangitikei District Council have captured drone footage, to understand the extent of the damage.

Weather:

While the worst of the weather front looks to have passed, Horowhenua/Kāpiti is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with localised heavy rain events happening across the district. Hailstones of 10-20mm and 120kmph wind gusts have been forecast. With high tide at 12.36pm and a storm surge expected at Foxton Beach, contractors have been deployed to help.

Welfare needs:

A welfare support centre has been set up at the Youth Space in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Bath Street, Levin. Welfare officers are working to secure accommodation for those that have been displaced. We’ve received 10 welfare calls. The rapid response caravan has been moved to the Levin Fire and Emergency Station.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says “my thoughts are with those that have been affected by this weather event. Please know that support is available. Call Council on 06 366 0999 if you have any welfare or emergency accommodation needs.”

“Thank you to those involved with the response, it is heartening to see all of our agencies, contractors and Council officers coming together to support our community in their hour of need. With properties largely being secured, the focus now shifts to ensuring people are safe and families are housed,” says Mayor Bernie.

“Shortly we will be announcing the establishment of a Mayoral Relief Fund to support our community as they come to grips with the extent of damage suffered. The fund will be supported by Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan and Horowhenua District Council. More information about the Mayoral Relief Fund will be distributed shortly”, continued Mayor Bernie.

If you have urgent welfare needs please ring Council’s main number on 06 366 0999, as support is available. Please keep pets and animals sheltered.

Power:

As at 2.10pm today Horowhenua/Kāpiti have 662 properties without power.

Visit outages.electra.co.nz for updates to power supply in the district. Please treat all power lines as live at all times.

Streets, roads and buildings that are closed

· The Levin Mall

· Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

· Tawa Street.

The following schools remain closed:

· St Joseph’s School

· Learning Adventures

· Levin School

· Levin Intermediate School

· Horowhenua College

· Ōhau School

Animal welfare:

Animal Control is working with the SPCA, picking up and caring for displaced animals. We have had updates that there has been loss of some livestock.

Logistics:

Supplies are being deployed by teams on the ground to assist with damaged properties and weather- proof houses.

Infrastructure:

Water treatment plants at Shannon and Tokomaru are currently offline due to turbidity. Water storage capacity is sufficient, but as a precaution tankers have been activated for Tokomaru.

The Levin Wastewater Treatment Plant has suffered non-critical isolated damage. Foxton Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant is now back online.

The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. National and Regional Civil Defence Emergency Services are in support and will be called on if needed. Police officers, Fire and Emergency officers, St Johns, Contractors, Electra and Arborists have all been activated to assist and assess. We will keep you updated as we know more.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2022


At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section...
More>>



 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 