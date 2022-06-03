Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay DHB Launches Winter Wellness Camapign As Flu Circulates

Friday, 3 June 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board launched its Winter Wellness campaign this week encouraging people to prioritise their health and take public health advice seriously.

Winter is usually a busy time for healthcare providers, but this season is already looking to be especially challenging with high numbers of influenza needing hospitalisation alongside COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones is encouraging everyone to get their flu jab to avoid getting very unwell and potentially needing hospital-level care this winter.

Today, there are 33 people in Hawke’s Bay Hospital with influenza, with one of these needing intensive care support. This has risen from 10 on Monday. Three of the influenza cases in hospital are pregnant women which highlights the much higher risks of flu complications for mothers and their babies. There are also 14 people in hospital with COVID-19.

“The flu jab is available now at your GP, pharmacy or hauora provider and is free for pregnant women, Māori and Pasifika people aged 55 and over, everyone 65 and over and people with long-term medical conditions and children who have been in hospital with respiratory illness such as asthma.

“Symptoms come on suddenly and it can keep you in bed for a week or more. It can give you pneumonia and in severe cases means a hospital stay, or even death.

“It is especially important pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions get their free flu jab as they are more likely to become seriously ill from influenza.”

Dr Jones said COVID-19 was still circulating widely in the community, and with the re-opening of the borders it was possible other COVID-19 variants would emerge.

“Get a booster if you are eligible, stay home if you’re unwell, test for COVID-19 and report all RAT results on: https://mycovidrecord.health.nz/.”

“If the RAT is negative but you still feel unwell it might be flu so don’t ignore it.”

Call Healthline for free 24/7 on 0800-611-116 to speak with a registered nurse or call your GP for a telephone consultation. If you’re struggling to breathe or it’s an emergency call 111.

Dr Jones said most people with either COVID-19, influenza or other respiratory illnesses would be able to manage at home by resting, keeping up their fluids and taking paracetamol or ibuprofen.

Also, given the rapid increase in influenza and the ongoing COVID outbreak, now is the time everyone needs to ensure they are all following orange level requirements for mask wearing inside. General measures such as handwashing and coughing into elbows are equally critical to stop the spread of viruses such as COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory illnesses.

“These simple things play a big part in limiting the spread of infectious illnesses,” Dr Jones said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 