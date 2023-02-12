Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tūpuna Maunga Authority readies for tropical Cyclone Gabrielle

Sunday, 12 February 2023, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is undertaking action to secure the Tūpuna Maunga in the event of Cyclone Gabrielle hitting Tāmaki Makaurau over the next few days.

As part of the initial response to the storm that hit Tāmaki Makaurau on 27 January, the Authority management team acted immediately to make safe areas where there were slips, fallen trees, and damage to tracks. This included cordoning off unsafe areas, closing areas of the Maunga, engaging specialist to inspect large slips, and removing large trees that had been damaged in the storm.

The Authority management staff are now in the recovery stage focusing on solutions from Mana Whenua and specialists.

Ōwairaka / Te Ahi kā a Rakataura / Mt Albert, one of the hardest hit of the Tūpuna Maunga, has undertaken the first phase of the remediation works to the large slip on Mt Albert Road and Toroa Terrace. Helicopter works completed on 3 February removed dangerous debris and trees from creating further damage. Further assessments are to take place to action the next phase of the work. Specialist advice has been sought to look at what is required to stabilise the Maunga.

Chairperson, Paul Majurey is grateful to the support shown to the operational team for the work that is being done since the state of emergency was instated.

“The many folks that enjoy the quiet reflection that the Maunga bring have been supportive of the response to the floods. We are grateful for the patience that members of the public have shown as areas of the Maunga remain closed.

While the remediation of the Maunga is very much at the beginning, the team are now preparing alongside the wider network of external contractors and specialists for Cyclone Gabrielle. The priority focus is to ensure people are safe and the Maunga are secured.”

Over the coming days Tūpuna Maunga management will be looking at securing sites that have already suffered storm damage and will be looking to close off areas if the weather worsens.

Over the weekend it is important that people stay away from cordoned or closed areas of the Maunga. Updates on any closures during the storm will be at Storm damage to the Tūpuna Maunga Operational update (as of Friday 10 February 2023) / Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

