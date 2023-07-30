Contractor assaulted in Tūpuna Maunga Authority restoration programme following Court rejection of injunction bid

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority began the next phase of native vegetation restoration work at Ōtāhuhu / Mt Richmond on 24 July 2023, including health and safety work required after the flood and cyclone earlier this year. This follows the previous planting of some 19,000 native plants at Ōtāhuhu.

Later in the week, an application to stop the project was made by a person who had been aware of the programme for over 10 months and took no further steps until after the commencement of the project. The High Court rejected the application on 28 July, noting that the interests of overall justice lie with the Tūpuna Maunga Authority as it went through a public process, in which the applicant participated, and informed the public prior to commencement of the project.

Later that day, a member of the public drove his car into a restricted work area where contractors were packing up their equipment. The Authority has been told that after being asked to leave, the member of the public then reversed his vehicle toward the gate, but intentionally veered his vehicle towards a contractor who was hit by the car.

The police were urgently called, then arrived and took statements. It is understood the driver has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and been summoned to a court hearing.

Authority Chairperson, Paul Majurey states, “The priority here is the safety and welfare of people on the Maunga which are sacred places, and the Authority have sent support to the injured contractor. The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has zero tolerance for these types of behaviours and are grateful for the support of the NZ Police in protecting public safety.

Our ongoing focus is the vision to restore the Maunga and to care for their spiritual, cultural, ancestral, and historical identity.”

The Authority will complete the current work programme which includes removing unsafe trees and trees damaged by the recent storm events. Arborists have advised Authority management that many of the trees removed were in a worst state than understood with the centre of 12 Lombardi poplar trees completely rotted out. The arborist will also assess other trees that may present a health and safety risk.

Ōtāhuhu / Mt Richmond is one of fourteen Tūpuna Maunga (ancestral mountains) managed by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority following their return to the Mana Whenua iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau in 2014.

On top of the vegetation restoration programme that results in the planting of over 39,000 native plants, the Authority has some exciting plans for Ōtāhuhu. The Authority has recently approved a new sand carpeted sports field and a new track for better access to the Maunga. The Authority will also look to replacing the playground that was recently crushed when a large exotic tree, which fell – completely destroying it.

The new playground will follow the same design principles of the recently built Whānau Ātea at Te Pane a Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain which has been well received.

