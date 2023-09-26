Haast Pass, SH6, Midday And 4.30 Pm Convoys Today – Light Vehicles (cars, Vans), Campervans, Light Trailers Permitted

Light vehicles and campervans will be able to travel through Makarora on the Otago side of the Haast Pass again today in two convoys at midday and 4.30 pm. From tomorrow 8 am convoys will be added in, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

A kilometre-long slip closed SH6 last Thursday, at a spot called Muddy Creek creating up to 20,000 cubic metres of material over the road, bridge and creek bed.

“The 12pm and 4.30pm convoys are confirmed for vehicles up to five tonnes which includes campervans and light vehicles towing trailers. Traffic management is on site and beginning preparation now,” says Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for Otago and Southland for Waka Kotahi.

“Further engineering assessment this afternoon will help us decide if we widen our criteria to heavier vehicles from Wednesday onwards. We will aim to confirm that as soon as we know.”

The convoy times for the rest of the week are 8 am, midday and 4.30 pm each day – with the Lake Hawea/Makarora convoy departing first and once through, the western side Blue Pools group will move.

Whitebait festival Saturday in Haast

Waka Kotahi is very aware of the whitebait festival in Haast on Saturday and these convoys mean that people will be able to get into Haast from Otago and back out again, weather and conditions permitting.

Miss Felts says crews will continue work around the convoy times to clear material and stabilise the road getting it ready for two lanes and unescorted access.

“We do not underestimate how vital this highway link is for everyone – both Otago and Westland/ the West Coast.”

More details on the work involved to clear a single lane for convoys over the past five days is here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/waka-kotahi-working-to-enable-limited-access-through-haast-pass-sh6-from-tomorrow/

