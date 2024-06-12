Council Secures 10-year Partnership With Green By Nature For Parks And Open Space Management – 12 June 2024

Green By Nature New Zealand director Cameron Parr and Horowhenua District Council's Chief Executive, Monique Davidson sign the contract (Photo/Supplied)

Horowhenua District Council has successfully concluded direct negotiations with Green by Nature, formerly known as Recreational Services, for a new 10-year contract to manage the district’s parks, reserves and open space assets.

During the contract negotiation, Council Officers and Green by Nature focused on maximising efficiency and value for the Horowhenua community. As a result, Green by Nature staff will closely collaborate with Officers at the Civic Building, streamlining processes where possible.

The contract was signed by Council and Green by Nature on Tuesday 11 June and will come into effect on the 1 July 2024.

Mayor Bernie Wanden emphasised the positive feedback from residents, highlighting the community's appreciation for Green by Nature's efforts.

"The work carried out by Green by Nature brings joy to our community. As a contractor, they have consistently exceeded our expectations. We regularly receive praise for the beautification of our green spaces, the pristine condition of our sportsgrounds, and the cleanliness and safety of our public open spaces. These visible improvements are a testament to their dedication, and their proven track record assured us that continuing our partnership with them was the right decision," he said.

Chief Executive Monique Davidson highlighted the strong partnership and innovative spirit driving the negotiations.

“They serve as our eyes and ears on the ground and often represent the face of Council. We receive positive feedback on how Green by Nature interacts with the community and their eagerness to get things done. We value the ideas and innovation they bring to us, and our strong working relationship helps turn many of these ideas into reality,” Davidson said.

Evan Hicks of Green by Nature, expressed gratitude for the Council’s confidence and commended his team’s dedication.

“We deeply appreciate our incredible team members, whose expertise and passion have been crucial in securing this contract. This achievement is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional services for our community,” said Hicks.

