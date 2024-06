Overdale Road Blocked, Putāruru - Bay Of Plenty

Overdale Road north of Putāruru is blocked as a result of a crash involving a truck, reported to Police at around 4.15pm.

No injuries are reported, a tow is being arranged but the road is expected to be blocked for some time.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

