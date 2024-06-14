Man Arrested Following Incidents On Bus Routes

A determined Police investigation has put a stop to an offender allegedly committing indecent assaults on women aboard an Auckland bus route.

Detectives in Counties Manukau East have been investigating these reports on a bus route running between Botany and Britomart.

Incidents have been reported on bus route 70 over the past six months, Counties Manukau East Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey says.

“Police have been working to piece together these reports which were identified as taking place on the same bus route.

“We have been reviewing CCTV footage and worked with other units within Police.”

A 51-year-old Clover Park man was located and arrested earlier this week.

The man is facing three charges of indecent assault and is due to reappear in the Manukau District Court today.

He has been charged in relation to alleged incidents on 9 November 2023 when he boarded in the city, on 8 March 2024 when he boarded in Panmure, and on 21 May 2024 after boarding in Pakuranga.

The man charged is currently remanded in custody.

“I would like to acknowledge the three women who reported what had happened to them so that Police could investigate,” Detective Senior Sergeant Batey says.

“Anyone commuting or using public transport should be able to do so safely and not be subjected to the behaviour experienced in these cases.

“I hope this arrest brings people commuting on this route some reassurance.”

Police are still making enquiries into the matter, so we cannot rule out further charges being laid.

“I would ask anyone who believes they have further information to assist these enquiries to contact us,” Detective Senior Sergeant Batey says.

Information can be reported by contacting Police on 105 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

