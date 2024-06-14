SH1 Hampton Downs Closed In Both Directions – Drive With Care

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that due to a serious crash, all lanes (northbound and southbound) at Hampton Downs on State Highway 1 (Waikato Expressway) are closed.

Traffic is being detoured via the Hampton Downs off and on-ramps.

While traffic is currently moderate, people can expect delays to build as we head into the afternoon peak.

It is also wet so people needing to travel are reminded to drive to the conditions, and watch out for unexpected road hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, potholes, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility.

Drivers are urged to check road and weather conditions online before they travel.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

