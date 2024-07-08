NPDC Extending Kerbside Collection To Businesses And Community Groups

New Plymouth’s CBD (Photo/Supplied)

NPDC’s residential kerbside collection of recycling and rubbish is being extended to businesses, schools, clubs and community groups from 1 November.

From today, groups and businesses that generate waste volumes comparable to a residential household, can apply to opt into the new service.

“We’ve heard from business groups that businesses in our CBDs need another waste management option as they often don’t have room for a skip or generate enough waste to fill one, and can’t get a recycling service for their waste,” says NPDC Manager Infrastructure Rui Leitão.

“We know that other community organisations, such as clubs, community groups and schools, can be in a similar situation so we’re offering our standard kerbside bins to any of them who want to opt-in. The more of them who sign up, the more recyclables we’ll be able to divert from the landfill.”

The Taranaki Chamber of Commerce has previously advocated for a kerbside service for local businesses, and CEO Arun Chaudhari is positive about the development.

“We welcome the Council’s kerbside collection initiative in the New Plymouth CBD. Many businesses have been waiting a long time for this to happen,” he says.

Businesses and community groups will need to either be in New Plymouth’s CBD or an existing collection area. The organisations will be invoiced quarterly, and they can opt-out at any time. There is no deadline for applying to opt-in.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Council will need to review applications for those who opt in to ensure they are suitable and meet the criteria for a kerbside collection.

NPDC’s Zero Waste initiative is working towards having no waste from New Plymouth District residents and businesses going to landfill.

Fast facts:

There are 30,700 residential properties on NPDC’s kerbside collection service.

In 2022/23, New Plymouth District households recycled 4,600 tonnes from the kerbside (plus 1,457T of food scraps).

Transfer stations handle 1,200T of recycling per year.

© Scoop Media

