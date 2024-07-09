Eagle-eyed Motorist Assists In Arrest

An attentive motorist has aided Police in locating an imitation firearm and drugs during a vehicle search which ended in Ellerslie.

At around 4.16pm yesterday, Police were notified after a person observed what they believed to be someone holding a firearm in the backseat of a vehicle in Counties Manukau.

Counties Manukau West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Gaylene Rice says Police quickly located the vehicle travelling through Ōtāhuhu and called on the Police Eagle helicopter to provide assistance.

“Eagle were then able to gain observations as the vehicle got onto the Southern Motorway, heading northbound.

“They directed ground units, who were able to stop the vehicle shortly after it exited the motorway at Main Highway, Ellerslie where staff carried out an armed vehicle stop.”

Inspector Rice says officers located an imitation pistol, methamphetamine, cannabis, drug utensils and cash.

“As a result this male has been charged with unlawful possession of an imitation firearm.

“Anyone seen carrying any sort of firearm; either real or not, in a public place or where groups of other people are present, could place themselves at risk.

“We want to reassure the community that we take matters such as these very seriously and will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

A 27-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today.

