Update - bus crashes, Pukaki

State Highway 8, the Tekapo-Twizel Highway, will remain closed for some time following two bus crashes this morning.

One person on one of the buses involved was understood to be in serious condition, and two others in moderate condition.

There were minor injuries to some of those on the second bus.

It’s understood those on board were international tourists, and the relevant Consulate has been advised.

Passengers on board the buses who have not required medical attention have been taken to Twizel.

Police’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are in attendance, and a scene examination is being conducted.

Weather conditions were foggy at the time, however the exact cause of the crashes is still being determined.

